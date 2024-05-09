Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $44.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.92.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Insmed by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

