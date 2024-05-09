iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after buying an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $101.11 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

