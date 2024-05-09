Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $197.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

