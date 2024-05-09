Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,307. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

