KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

KBR Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KBR opened at $66.51 on Friday. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 456,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,831 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 403.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $349,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

