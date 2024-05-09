Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Issues Earnings Results

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Klaviyo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

