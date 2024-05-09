Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Insider Sime Armoyan Sells 15,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total value of C$89,250.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 11th, Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$64,855.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 6,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$32,550.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 351,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00.
Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
TSE:GUD opened at C$5.92 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.35 and a 12 month high of C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.93 million, a PE ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.25 to C$5.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
