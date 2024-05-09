Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong Sells 600 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00.

David Franklin Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TSE TRI opened at C$229.43 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of C$162.80 and a twelve month high of C$231.78. The stock has a market cap of C$103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$212.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$199.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.047491 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$183.33.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

