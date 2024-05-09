Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $105.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

