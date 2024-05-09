Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Maplebear Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CART traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 5,273,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Maplebear has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $415,839.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,657.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CART shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

