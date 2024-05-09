National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE NHI opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 86.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

