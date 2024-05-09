Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $4.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,114.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,991 shares of company stock worth $629,314 and sold 126,091 shares worth $370,371. 31.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,996 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 174,786 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.90. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

