NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.60

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 11994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 34,572.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 215,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

