Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NCDL opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

