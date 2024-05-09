Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Declares — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NCDL opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
