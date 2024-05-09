OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 600,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,208,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $867.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368,225 shares in the company, valued at $206,284,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

