Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.34. 7,639,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,640. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

