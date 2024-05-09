PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Down to $44.77

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.77, but opened at $40.52. PAR Technology shares last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 177,019 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

PAR Technology Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after acquiring an additional 173,575 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 152,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 149,071 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

