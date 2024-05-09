Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,110,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,416,000 after buying an additional 41,018 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

