Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.30.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.96 on Thursday, hitting C$40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,198. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

