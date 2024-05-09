Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDE. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.73.

SDE traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$4.29. The company had a trading volume of 295,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,307. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

