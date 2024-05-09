Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 25,637 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,637 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.