Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $825.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 23,963 shares of company stock worth $354,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $109,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.