Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

