SThree (LON:STEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $447.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 447 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 438 ($5.50), with a volume of 8875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429 ($5.39).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SThree in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.91) target price on the stock.

SThree Price Performance

Insider Activity at SThree

The company has a market capitalization of £571.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other news, insider Timo Lehne sold 31,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.45), for a total value of £134,613.78 ($169,112.79). Insiders have purchased 85 shares of company stock worth $36,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

