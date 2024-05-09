StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Buys C$94,382.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,382.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 19,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
