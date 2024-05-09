Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,973. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$55.00. The company has a market cap of C$70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.92.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

