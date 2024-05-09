The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.48.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

