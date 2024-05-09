Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Blume Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,224. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

