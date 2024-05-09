Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $65,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,796,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,166,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 744,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

