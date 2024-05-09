Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $607,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $327.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $329.14.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,254 shares of company stock worth $7,484,643. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

