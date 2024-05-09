Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $234.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $216.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $318.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $198.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

AMZN stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,224,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,819,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,198,961 shares of company stock worth $4,482,430,577 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

