53,500 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 67.14.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE:SN traded up 0.35 on Friday, hitting 71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 334,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,518. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 52.74.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.