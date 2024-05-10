Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.94.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 224.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

