PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
PACS Group Stock Performance
PACS opened at $24.85 on Monday. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $25.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
About PACS Group
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
