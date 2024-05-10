Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Adventus Mining Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 256,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,552. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Adventus Mining
