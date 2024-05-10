Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 15th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adventus Mining Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 256,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,552. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

About Adventus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.