Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter.

DIHP stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

