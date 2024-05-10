Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OBDE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,353. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on OBDE

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.