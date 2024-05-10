HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 123,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,640. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

