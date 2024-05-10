Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Down 9.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $46.44. 253,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 447,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

