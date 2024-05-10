Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.79.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$26.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$891.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.50.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

