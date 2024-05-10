Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Sells $15,600.00 in Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,035.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Russotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $15,500.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,115.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.73%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

