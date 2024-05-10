CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Hilda Harris Piell Sells 7,140 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.61 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

