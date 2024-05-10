Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $260.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CW

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $113,885,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $31,386,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,816,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $277.08 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.