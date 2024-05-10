Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,482,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,798,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,876. The company has a market cap of $242.84 million, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.