Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Stephen Baghdadi Purchases 1,501,600 Shares

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Baghdadi acquired 1,501,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,016.00 ($9,944.37).
Dateline Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03.
About Dateline Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dateline Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Dateline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dateline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.