Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,066,617. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $708.10. The stock had a trading volume of 53,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $678.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.