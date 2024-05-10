Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

NYSE ENR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.99. 16,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,732. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

