Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 615 at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 630 ($7.91) to GBX 615 ($7.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.03) to GBX 570 ($7.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 435.20 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 731.80 ($9.19).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

