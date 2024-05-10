Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Lowered to GBX 615 at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 630 ($7.91) to GBX 615 ($7.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.03) to GBX 570 ($7.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fresnillo
Fresnillo Price Performance
Fresnillo Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresnillo
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.