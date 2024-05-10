GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$59.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFL. ATB Capital increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.89.

