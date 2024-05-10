Barclays Trims Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Target Price to GBX 338

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.33) to GBX 338 ($4.25) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 386.50 ($4.86) on Tuesday. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 412.14 ($5.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,973.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 361.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 341.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.50), for a total transaction of £494,788.22 ($621,593.24). 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

